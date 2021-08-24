Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Shares Bought by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $6,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Research LLC acquired a new position in Nestlé during the first quarter worth $292,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nestlé by 10.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 1st quarter valued at $1,046,000.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Shares of Nestlé stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,699. Nestlé S.A. has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $130.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.75.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.