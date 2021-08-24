Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) CFO Sells $167,056.00 in Stock

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) CFO Jeffrey Ginsberg sold 15,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $167,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey Ginsberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Jeffrey Ginsberg sold 2,003 shares of Net Element stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $20,330.45.

NETE opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. Net Element, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $19.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.90 million, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Net Element had a negative return on equity of 81.24% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Net Element, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Net Element by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Net Element during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Net Element in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Net Element in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Net Element in the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. 9.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Net Element Company Profile

Net Element, Inc, a financial technology company, provides payment acceptance and value-added solutions across various channels in North America, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions and International Transaction Solutions.

