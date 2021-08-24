Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) Insider Steven Wolberg Sells 1,500 Shares

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) insider Steven Wolberg sold 1,500 shares of Net Element stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $15,255.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Steven Wolberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 23rd, Steven Wolberg sold 43,581 shares of Net Element stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $468,495.75.
Shares of NETE opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. Net Element, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $58.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 2.01.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NETE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Net Element by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 99,152 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Net Element during the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Net Element by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Net Element during the 2nd quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Net Element during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 9.93% of the company’s stock.
Net Element Company Profile
Net Element, Inc, a financial technology company, provides payment acceptance and value-added solutions across various channels in North America, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions and International Transaction Solutions.
