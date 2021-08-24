Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) Insider Steven Wolberg Sells 1,500 Shares

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) insider Steven Wolberg sold 1,500 shares of Net Element stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $15,255.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steven Wolberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Steven Wolberg sold 43,581 shares of Net Element stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $468,495.75.

Shares of NETE opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. Net Element, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $58.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 2.01.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Net Element had a negative return on equity of 81.24% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that Net Element, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NETE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Net Element by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 99,152 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Net Element during the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Net Element by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Net Element during the 2nd quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Net Element during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Net Element Company Profile

Net Element, Inc, a financial technology company, provides payment acceptance and value-added solutions across various channels in North America, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions and International Transaction Solutions.

