Netbox Coin (NBX) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $240,091.00

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 24th. In the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One Netbox Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0338 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. Netbox Coin has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and approximately $240,091.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Netbox Coin Profile

Netbox Coin (NBX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 78,638,513 coins and its circulating supply is 78,051,252 coins. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global . The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal

Netbox Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netbox Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Netbox Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

