NetEase (NTES) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $85.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.06. The firm has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.42. NetEase has a twelve month low of $77.97 and a twelve month high of $134.33.

Get NetEase alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTES. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, CLSA lowered their price target on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.29.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.