NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) will announce $14.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.30 million. NETSTREIT posted sales of $9.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full-year sales of $54.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.83 million to $57.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $71.26 million, with estimates ranging from $48.19 million to $93.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NETSTREIT.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 1.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NTST shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. NETSTREIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

NTST opened at $26.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of -2,606.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.09, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.85. NETSTREIT has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $26.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is currently 115.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the first quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 84.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 72.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 85.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 26.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

