NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTST. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 590.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 35,139 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter valued at $1,354,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 126.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 56.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 11,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in NETSTREIT during the first quarter valued at $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTST stock opened at $26.06 on Tuesday. NETSTREIT has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of -2,606.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.09, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.85.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 0.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NETSTREIT will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is 115.94%.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.