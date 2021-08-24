Neural Protocol (NRP) Trading 5.4% Higher This Week

Neural Protocol (CURRENCY:NRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 24th. Neural Protocol has a total market cap of $130,959.27 and approximately $37.00 worth of Neural Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neural Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Neural Protocol has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Neural Protocol Profile

Neural Protocol (NRP) is a coin. Neural Protocol’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,994,014 coins. Neural Protocol’s official Twitter account is @neuralprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neural Protocol’s official website is www.nrp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Neural Protocol is a global decentralized payment gateway ecosystem based on the Ethereum platform that aims to bring together buyers and sellers in a marketplace. NRP itself combines neural technology with artificial intelligence. NRP is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Neural Protocol

