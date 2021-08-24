NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) Shares Up 1.8%

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NMTC)’s stock price shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.65 and last traded at $4.50. 205,969 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 279% from the average session volume of 54,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.56.

In other news, Director Mark Christianson sold 11,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $76,162.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,077,906 shares in the company, valued at $7,265,086.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NeuroOne Medical Technologies stock. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NMTC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Premier Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for cEEG and sEEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from brain related disorders. The company was founded on August 20, 2009 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

