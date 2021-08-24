Neutrino Dollar Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. During the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a total market cap of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Neutrino Dollar alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000399 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.75 or 0.00162378 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000096 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000571 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) is a coin. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.