New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Down 2.5%

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)’s share price fell 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.16. 27,142 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,436,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NGD. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial cut New Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on New Gold from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.13.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.17. The company has a market cap of $779.57 million, a P/E ratio of -119.00, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 57.0% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 90.4% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,889 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 562.5% in the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Gold in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in New Gold by 95.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 22,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

