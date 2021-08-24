New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Trading Up 7.1%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s stock price was up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.82. Approximately 398,566 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 112,077,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

EDU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. CLSA cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.07.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4,633.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,083.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.