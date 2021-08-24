New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Trading Up 7.1%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s stock price was up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.82. Approximately 398,566 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 112,077,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.
EDU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. CLSA cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.18.
The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.07.
About New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.
