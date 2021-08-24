New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $84.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NEWR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Relic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.43.

New Relic stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.46. The company had a trading volume of 716 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,136. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 0.83. New Relic has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $82.76.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.60. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 54.44% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The company had revenue of $180.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.74 million. As a group, analysts expect that New Relic will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $178,471.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,509.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $1,872,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,463 shares of company stock valued at $4,913,429. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in New Relic by 5.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in New Relic by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 220,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in New Relic by 67.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in New Relic in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,415,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in New Relic by 5.7% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

