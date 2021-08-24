New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 35,913 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,113 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,913 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.15% of Hess worth $41,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hess by 184.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Hess by 616.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Hess during the 2nd quarter worth $490,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Hess by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 197,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Hess during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $13,386,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,272,731. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $733,147.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,845 shares in the company, valued at $12,506,338.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HES opened at $66.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of -123.61 and a beta of 2.22. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $91.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.64.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is -34.13%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HES. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hess in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Hess has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.25.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

