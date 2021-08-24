New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 75,798 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 47.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,798 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.22% of 10x Genomics worth $46,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 481.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Shares of TXG stock opened at $163.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.86. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.45 and a 12 month high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. 10x Genomics’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXG. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. 10x Genomics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.22.

In related news, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total value of $3,258,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,551,622.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $797,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 386,313 shares in the company, valued at $61,640,102.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,343,170. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.