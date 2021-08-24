New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 782,920 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,266 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Las Vegas Sands worth $41,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 447,717 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $23,590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 9.6% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 9.1% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 707,101 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $37,257,000 after purchasing an additional 18,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,373 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. 35.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LVS opened at $39.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 1.38. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

