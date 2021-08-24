New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,199 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 1.06% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $44,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $73,939.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,437.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $59.16 on Tuesday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $68.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.19.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

AIMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.25 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $61.80 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.80 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altra Industrial Motion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.64.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.