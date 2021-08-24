New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,165,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 41,426 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 1.50% of FormFactor worth $42,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. FMR LLC grew its stake in FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in FormFactor by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,742,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $304,137,000 after purchasing an additional 718,104 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FormFactor by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,160,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,567,000 after purchasing an additional 480,369 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in FormFactor by 218.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 374,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,904,000 after purchasing an additional 257,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its stake in FormFactor by 267.2% during the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 323,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,577,000 after purchasing an additional 235,134 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $36.37 on Tuesday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.37 and a 1 year high of $52.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.73.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FORM has been the subject of several analyst reports. CL King assumed coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $520,546.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,531,481.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

