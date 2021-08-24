New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,726 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.33% of GoDaddy worth $48,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,774,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,916 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,225,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,244,000 after acquiring an additional 917,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,902,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $768,597,000 after acquiring an additional 618,299 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,041,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,537,000 after acquiring an additional 141,087 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,530,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,680,000 after acquiring an additional 563,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

GDDY opened at $71.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.66 and a 12 month high of $93.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.06.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.26 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GDDY. Rosenblatt Securities cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.92.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,852. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $264,296.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at $13,843,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,014 shares of company stock valued at $352,963. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

