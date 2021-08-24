New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 13,288 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 913,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,288 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.63% of Anaplan worth $48,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,666,000 after acquiring an additional 17,993 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Anaplan by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Anaplan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

In related news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $44,712.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,906.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 171,080 shares of company stock worth $9,023,864 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAN opened at $60.54 on Tuesday. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $86.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.74 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.67.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

