New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 1,513 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.14% of Keysight Technologies worth $40,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 776,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,340,000 after purchasing an additional 20,947 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 21,936.1% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 7,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $454,556,000 after purchasing an additional 101,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,033. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $171.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.68. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.93. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.62 and a 12 month high of $172.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.50.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

