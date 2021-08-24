New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 2,221 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 498,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.66% of The Timken worth $40,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in The Timken by 346.0% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 87,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 68,145 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in The Timken by 38.9% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Timken by 99.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Timken by 11.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in The Timken by 24.1% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Timken alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $73.81 on Tuesday. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $92.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.02.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Timken’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

TKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Timken presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $200,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,635.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.