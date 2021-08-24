New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,251 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of Cintas worth $50,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,710,000 after buying an additional 603,659 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Cintas by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,048,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,878,000 after buying an additional 407,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Cintas by 2,576.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,756,000 after buying an additional 154,436 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 246,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,044,000 after buying an additional 133,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 201.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 200,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,329,000 after purchasing an additional 133,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.44.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $391.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.05. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $307.65 and a 52 week high of $396.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.