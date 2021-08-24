New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,590,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,512 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 1.84% of MEDNAX worth $47,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MEDNAX by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,377,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,731,000 after buying an additional 705,924 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in MEDNAX by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,086,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,488,000 after buying an additional 1,149,651 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in MEDNAX by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,728,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,877,000 after buying an additional 254,015 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MEDNAX by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,460,000 after buying an additional 530,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MEDNAX by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,946,000 after buying an additional 99,003 shares during the last quarter.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

In related news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $284,647.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. upped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

MD opened at $33.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.17. MEDNAX, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.12 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.13%. MEDNAX’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

MEDNAX Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.