New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 533,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,457 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.78% of Houlihan Lokey worth $43,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. FMR LLC raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after buying an additional 30,698 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 104,036 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 2.1% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 15.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

In related news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $928,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at $928,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $724,050.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,383 shares of company stock worth $2,405,175. 26.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $90.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $91.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.75.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.