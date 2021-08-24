New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,018,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 1.51% of Veracyte worth $40,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in Veracyte in the first quarter valued at about $160,015,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 32.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,691,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,062 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 16.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,146,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,351,000 after acquiring an additional 865,112 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 689.1% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 981,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,750,000 after acquiring an additional 857,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter worth about $39,716,000.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $40.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.95. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.82 and a 52 week high of $86.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.86 and a beta of 0.75.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 40.06%. The company had revenue of $55.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.73 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VCYT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $173,906.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,414.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $314,475.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,459.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

