New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,362 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $49,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after acquiring an additional 78,599 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,230,000 after acquiring an additional 28,158 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 52.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 173.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 12,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $143.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $100.32 and a 1 year high of $154.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.22 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

