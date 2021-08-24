New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $40.08 Million Stock Holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 463,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,289 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 1.14% of ManTech International worth $40,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in ManTech International by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in ManTech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ManTech International by 659.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ManTech International by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 61.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MANT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT opened at $79.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.72. ManTech International Co. has a 12-month low of $61.93 and a 12-month high of $101.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ManTech International Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.24%.

In other ManTech International news, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $345,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $345,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $1,873,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,658,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,982 shares of company stock worth $3,111,784. 33.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ManTech International Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

