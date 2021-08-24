New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $42.67 Million Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,998 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.20% of CarMax worth $42,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in CarMax by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,150,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,570,000 after acquiring an additional 19,950 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,499,000 after acquiring an additional 44,139 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CarMax by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,565,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,297,000 after acquiring an additional 60,363 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its position in CarMax by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 1,886,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,215,000 after acquiring an additional 409,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in CarMax by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,851,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,641,000 after acquiring an additional 599,915 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

In other CarMax news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 12,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total transaction of $1,563,308.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 6,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.69, for a total transaction of $876,562.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,968 shares of company stock worth $43,163,413 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMX opened at $124.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.76. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.70 and a twelve month high of $139.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.29.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.