New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $42.98 Million Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,466 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.55% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $42,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,636,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,278,000 after acquiring an additional 281,277 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at $30,767,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 28,458.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 216,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,322,000 after buying an additional 216,000 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 48.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 448,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,519,000 after buying an additional 146,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1,734.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,217,000 after buying an additional 136,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

RGA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, lowered their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

In related news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $365,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RGA opened at $117.19 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $90.05 and a 1 year high of $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.59.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 3.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.73%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.