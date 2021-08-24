New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $44.74 Million Stock Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 707,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,711 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 1.03% of LivePerson worth $44,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in LivePerson by 1.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in LivePerson by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in LivePerson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in LivePerson by 9.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in LivePerson by 2.8% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 15,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $62.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $72.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Several research firms have commented on LPSN. TheStreet raised shares of LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.54.

LivePerson Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

