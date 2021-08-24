New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $45.87 Million Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 85,777 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of Garmin worth $45,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 14,532 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,588 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 23,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GRMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.14.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total transaction of $21,309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,975 shares of company stock worth $33,769,718. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $171.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.47. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $91.84 and a 52-week high of $172.43. The company has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 52.14%.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

