New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $50.95 Million Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,022 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.48% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $50,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,137,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,013,568,000 after buying an additional 430,516 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $915,972,000 after buying an additional 76,748 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,439,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,629,000 after buying an additional 39,471 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,243,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,721,000 after buying an additional 24,468 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,008,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,971,000 after buying an additional 168,722 shares during the period. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities cut their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.56.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $158.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.64. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $143.08 and a 1-year high of $254.34. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

