New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,543 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Pinterest worth $50,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Pinterest by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. boosted its position in Pinterest by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $161,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $5,888,171.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 981,920 shares of company stock valued at $69,569,931. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $54.73 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.65. The company has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.62 and a beta of 1.23.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

PINS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.02.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

