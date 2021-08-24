New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $43.61 Million in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 758,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,606,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 1.00% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 311.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 44.9% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at about $218,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

ACWX opened at $56.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.10. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.71 and a fifty-two week high of $59.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.