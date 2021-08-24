New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,625 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 1.01% of CMC Materials worth $44,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCMP. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CMC Materials by 304.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in CMC Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP opened at $123.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.12. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.19 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.05.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.54 million. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.63%.

CCMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CMC Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CMC Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

