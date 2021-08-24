New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 373,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,147 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 1.28% of CONMED worth $51,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in CONMED by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in CONMED by 51.5% during the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 83,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,891,000 after purchasing an additional 28,350 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in CONMED by 8.3% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CONMED by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 321,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in CONMED by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CONMED alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on CNMD shares. UBS Group started coverage on CONMED in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on CONMED in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $131,558.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 42,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $5,593,615.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,913,433.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,657 shares of company stock worth $5,890,900. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $129.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 73.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.23. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $69.60 and a 12-month high of $146.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.47.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $255.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.87 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.