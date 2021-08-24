New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,675 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of Xcel Energy worth $47,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,707,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,044 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,619,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,561 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 35,843,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,786 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,933,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,058,000 after acquiring an additional 394,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,067,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,563,000 after acquiring an additional 369,938 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $754,508.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,634.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $68.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.13. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

