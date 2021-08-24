New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 671,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 1.31% of Casella Waste Systems worth $42,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,880,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,315,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,319,000 after acquiring an additional 68,751 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,697,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 44,998.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 23,399 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $74.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $74.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 83.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.13.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 13.98%. Analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CWST shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

In related news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,500 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $173,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 23,510 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $1,614,431.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,379,346.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,475 shares of company stock worth $12,972,445. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.