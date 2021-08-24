New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 3,273 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 982,074 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.23% of Citizens Financial Group worth $45,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 40,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

NYSE CFG opened at $42.81 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.41.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.73.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.