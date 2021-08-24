New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 46,609 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,609 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Match Group worth $49,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,150,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,158 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,616,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,145,458,000 after acquiring an additional 58,670 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth about $1,182,791,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,773,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,479,000 after acquiring an additional 29,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,204,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,400,000 after acquiring an additional 937,602 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Shares of MTCH opened at $136.53 on Tuesday. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.25 and a twelve month high of $174.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.58. The company has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The company had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.07 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTCH. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.22.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $832,290.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.