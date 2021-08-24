New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 909.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 554,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499,741 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of The Trade Desk worth $42,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 61.8% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 480.0% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 58 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $50,611.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,537,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 14,539 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.50, for a total value of $8,396,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,748,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,962 shares of company stock worth $14,680,739. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.58.

Shares of TTD opened at $79.39 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.85 and a 12 month high of $97.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.50.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

