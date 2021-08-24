New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 17,638 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,638 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $47,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 4,289,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $655,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,244 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,969,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,509,000 after acquiring an additional 125,961 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 505.1% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,022,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,169 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,890,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,102,000 after acquiring an additional 724,692 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 59.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,800,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,266,000 after acquiring an additional 674,309 shares during the period. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $182.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $99.91 and a one year high of $187.45. The firm has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.64, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25.

ALXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.89.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

