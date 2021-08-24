New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,589 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.29% of Bill.com worth $49,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,587,000 after buying an additional 1,765,853 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,525,000. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,723,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,905,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,243,000 after buying an additional 392,535 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,521,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $217.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.19 and a 12 month high of $219.00.

In other news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $69,621.12. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $414,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 181,536 shares of company stock worth $32,686,719. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BILL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.46.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

