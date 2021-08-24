New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,042 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $46,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,891,000 after acquiring an additional 31,859 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 27,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 14,939 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 237,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,139,000 after purchasing an additional 120,566 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.59.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $150.24 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $157.08. The stock has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 123.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. Analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

