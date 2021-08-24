New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,465 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,465 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.21% of NovoCure worth $48,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 2,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ely Benaim sold 1,833 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $366,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 26,624 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $3,752,386.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,993 shares in the company, valued at $6,482,253.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,281 shares of company stock worth $10,063,722 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (down previously from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NovoCure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.14.

NVCR opened at $135.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,701.66 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.77. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $76.03 and a 1 year high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $133.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.50 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

