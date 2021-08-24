New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 96,803 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,803 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Spotify Technology worth $45,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPOT. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,891,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,681,000 after buying an additional 1,534,989 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,676,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,289,000 after buying an additional 841,140 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,616,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,024,000 after buying an additional 552,550 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 541.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 600,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,473,000 after buying an additional 506,879 shares during the period. Finally, Honeycomb Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.48.

NYSE SPOT opened at $221.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.75 and a beta of 1.51. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $201.68 and a 1 year high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. Equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

