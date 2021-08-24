New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 1.09% of Franklin Electric worth $40,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter worth $972,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Franklin Electric news, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,704 shares of company stock worth $968,864. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of FELE stock opened at $83.23 on Tuesday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $87.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $437.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 32.11%.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

