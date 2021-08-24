New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $49,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $48,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.7% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 58 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,996,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,904.00, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,385 shares of company stock valued at $49,400,157. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,754.13.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,912.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.29, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,684.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,172.29 and a 52 week high of $1,936.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.