New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.21% of Qorvo worth $45,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $184.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.03 and a 1-year high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total value of $102,830.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,515,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 1,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total transaction of $300,556.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,977,669.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,405 shares of company stock worth $2,643,675 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.68.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

